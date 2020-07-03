e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two evacuation flights with 246 passengers land at Chandigarh airport

Two evacuation flights with 246 passengers land at Chandigarh airport

71 passengers arrived from New Zealand and 175 from Kuwait

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
         

Two flights with 246 stranded Indians from Auckland (New Zealand) and Kuwait landed at Chandigarh International Airport on Thursday .

Air India flight number AI1317 from Auckland via Delhi landed at 7.24 am with 71 passengers from various states of the region.

Another evacuation flight, GoAir Flight No G87230, from Kuwait landed at around 5.51 pm with 175 passengers.

