Two Haryana men held with 4kg opium on Ambala highway

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:56 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons for having illegal possession of 4 kilograms of opium from the Ambala highway, sources said Tuesday.

As per the NCB officials, the two men were driving a white hatchback car when they were apprehended by the NCB unit on the highway on Monday.

The contraband was hidden in a special cavity made in the vehicle that was bearing the registration number of Haryana. The arrested duo are both residents of Kurukshetra.

During the preliminary questioning, it was disclosed that the source of the contraband was Uttrakhand and was destined for delivery in Haryana.

“One of the accused is 48-year-old while another is 40-year-old. So far, they don’t have any past criminal record but we are verifying it with the local police. The duo would go to different places in Uttrakhand to procure the drugs and would hide them in specially-made cavities in their cars,” said Sachin Guleria, an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The two accused have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have been sent to two-day police remand by the local court.

PATIALA MAN HELD WITH 100G SMACK

A man hailing from Patiala was arrested with 100 gram smack in Zirakpur, police said Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Mohit Kumar hailing from Patiala. The police said that the accused was arrested after he had tried to flee spotting a police patrol party on Ghazipur road.

On searching him, the police found 100 gram smack in his possession. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.

OUT ON BAIL, KAITHAL MAN HELD WITH 120G HEROIN IN MOHALI

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a Kaithal man with 120 gram heroin from Madanpura chowk in Mohali, police said Tuesday.

Pradeep Kumar was out on bail in another NDPS case. As per police, Pradeep was arrested at a naka at Madanpura chowk. Police said the accused told the police that he used to work as a truck driver in Kaithal and his fellow driver had got him addicted to heroin. To fund his addiction, he had started supplying drugs and used to bring the same from a supplier in Kaithal at ₹1,500 per gram and sell for ₹2,500 a gram.

Four months back, he was arrested in Kaithal with 70 gram heroin and was lodged in jail for 2 months before being released on bail. He had recently shifted to Zirakpur. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was sent to four-day police remand.