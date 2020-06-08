Two Haryana residents held with 18 stolen SUVs

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:05 IST

The Chandigarh Police on Monday recovered 18 stolen SUVs, approximately worth Rs 3.5 crore, following the arrest of two Rohtak residents.

The recovered vehicles include seven Fortuners, three Innovas, five Hyundai Creta and two Brezza. As per the police, these vehicles had been stolen by a gang in Meerut, who after changing the chassis and engine numbers, handed over the vehicles to the accused for preparing fake documents.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh, 39, and Amit Kumar alias Sabhu, 37, both farmers, who took to crime for easy money.

HOW THE DUO WAS NABBED

Ramesh was arrested from the road dividing Industrial Area, Phase 2, and Sector 31, where a naka was set up following a tip-off. He was going towards Tribune Chowk from Kalibari Light Point in a Hyundai Creta car at the time.

Police found that the chassis number embossed on the vehicle was fake and the car had been stolen from Delhi. During questioning, Ramesh led the cops to his accomplice Amit Kumar alias Sabhu.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will) , 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record, 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal) , 474 (having possession of forged document), 489 (tampering with property mark), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) has been registered against the duo.

Amit is a history-sheeter with a cheating case registered against him in Chandigarh in December 2011 and two extortion cases in Delhi and Fatehabad.

BOX

MODUS OPERANDI

As per the police, the duo, along with their other accomplices, used to steal SUV vehicles from Punjab, Delhi and other places and change the engine and chassis numbers. They would then prepare fake documents and get it registered from different registration authorities in Haryana before selling the vehicles in Punjab, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan. Cops are trying to establish if any registration authority employee was hand-in-glove with the accused.