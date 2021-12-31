e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two held for firing at lab technician in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

Two held for firing at lab technician in Chandigarh’s Sector 22

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Two months after a lab technician was shot at in Sector 22, two persons involved in the firing were arrested in Patiala.

The accused, identified as Inderpal Singh of Sector 22 and Harpreet Singh, alias Honey, of Ropar, were arrested by the crime investigation agency of Patiala police and will be brought to Chandigarh on production warrants.

A .32 bore pistol used in the crime was also recovered from their possession.

Amrik Singh, 48, was shot in his right thigh outside his house in Sector 22 on October 25 morning. Police said that accused Inderpal had wanted to marry the victim’s daughter, but the proposal was refused by the father.

Inderpal had then hatched the plan to avenge the refusal and Harpreet had fired the gunshots. A case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act.

top news
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
China cautions against use of ‘Tibet card’, says it will damage bilateral ties
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
We are the minor partners in TN, says BJP as AIADMK rules out power sharing
Bars, restaurants to restrict entry, limited parking at Connaught Place
Bars, restaurants to restrict entry, limited parking at Connaught Place
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
Couple on way to court for marriage shot dead in Haryana’s Rohtak
Couple on way to court for marriage shot dead in Haryana’s Rohtak
677 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.8%
677 fresh coronavirus cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.8%
Watch: Army says big terror plot foiled as forces kill 3 terrorists in J&K
Watch: Army says big terror plot foiled as forces kill 3 terrorists in J&K
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In