Two jewellers among four arrested for thefts in Dhanas during lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:21 IST

Police have arrested two men who stole jewellery from houses in Dhanas during the lockdown and sold them to jewellers.

Besides the accused, identified as Babloo, alias Gorila, 20, and Izhar, alias Daadi, 20, who allegedly committed the thefts, police have also arrested two jewellers, Rajan, 27, and Kripa Shankar, 27.

They are all residents of Dhanas.

Gold and silver ornaments, including a gold ring, a pair of gold jhumkas, silver chain, silver bracelet, five pairs of silver anklets, one pair of children’s silver anklet and a children’s silver kada; two LED televisions (55 inch and 32 inch); seven LPG cylinders; five motorcycles and one digital camera have been recovered from the accused.

Police said they arrested Babloo and Izhar from near Government Model School, Dhanas, on Tuesday, following a tip-off.

During questioning, they admitted to have committed thefts in a number of houses during the lockdown along with two more accomplices, who are absconding.

They revealed that they sold the stolen gold and silver items to Rajan and Kripa Shankar, who were arrested later and multiple ornaments were recovered from them.

The accused were produced before a court that sent the jewellers to judicial custody, and Babloo and Izhar to two-day police remand.

Some of the recovered articles, including gold and silver jewellery. ( HT Photo )

Two house thefts solved

With their arrests, police have solved two cases registered at the Sarangpur police station.

On June 9, a case was registered on the complaint of Guddu, resident of small flats, Dhanas. He had reported that on March 15, his wife left for her parental house, while he started living at the grain market in Sector 26 where he worked as a fruit labourer.

When he returned home on June 7, he found the door lock broken and the entire house ransacked. He had claimed loss of a Samsung LED TV, a gas cylinder, a pair of silver anklets, a pair of children’s silver anklets and some other items.

Another theft was reported on April 20, by Surender Prashad, also resident of small flats, Dhanas.

He told the police that he, along with the family, was away to Mohali during the lockdown when he received a call from his neighbours about a burglary in his house.

On reaching back, he found the household items strewn, and gold and silver ornaments, a camera and mobile phone stolen.