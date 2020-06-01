e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two killed in Rupnagar road mishap

Two killed in Rupnagar road mishap

Police said a car coming from the opposite direction hit them and left them seriously injured

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:30 IST
Two people died in a road mishap on Morinda-Kurali road near Chatamala village on Sunday night.

The victims have been identified as Ranjodh Singh, 40, a resident of Chatamala village and Harjoban Singh, 40, of Shahpur village.

Police said they were going towards Kurali from Morinda on a motorcycle when a car coming from the opposite direction hit them and left them seriously injured.

They were rushed to government hospital in Morinda where Harjoban died.

Ranjodh was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified car driver.

