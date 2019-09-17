Two land in STF police net with 1kg heroin in Ludhiana village

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:40 IST

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested two men in Gopal Nagar of Tibba with 1kg heroin on Tuesday.

Police said the accused, both addicts, were identified as Satpal Singh, 34, of Kulgehna village of Sidhwan Bet, who was presently living at a rented accommodation in Jaspal Bangar, and Shamsher Singh, 29, of Mohalla Gagan Nagar of Daba.

Police zeroed in on the duo after September 12 arrest of Ravinder Singh of Shimlapuri, who was nabbed with 1kg heroin and 100gm ice drug. Ravinder had revealed that the car he was using for drug peddling belonged to Satpal.

The STF has also revealed that the accused used to buy heroin from a Nigerian national settled in Delhi using fake currency, which they procured from two Mullanpur Dakha men identified as Harry and Garry.

The STF has also started investigation for the arrest of the supplier of fake currency.

Ludhiana STF in-charge inspector Harban Singh said Satpal, a driver, has been peddling drugs for the past 10 years, and is convicted in four cases, and facing trial in seven. He said Shamsher is a factory worker, who is facing trial in two cases including attempt to murder and assault. He said Shamsher indulged in drug peddling two years ago.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the STF police station in Mohali. The duo was produced before the court and sent to two-day police remand.

65-yr-old woman held with 30kg cannabis

A woman, involved in a 2017 case of attacking police and hurling stones at them, has been arrested for drug peddling. The CIA staff-2 police have recovered 30kg cannabis from her possession, here on Tuesday.

The woman, who is a history-sheeter, has been identified as Hazuri Devi, of Mohalla EWS Colony, on Tajpur road.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP crime) Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash said, “Following a tip-off, police arrested the accused from EWS Colony. A case has been registered under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Division Number 7 police station.”

The accused, along with her family, had attacked a police party that had raided the EWS Colony in April 2017. A case was registered against the family at that time. Another case under the NDPS Act had been registered against Hazuri Devi at Division Number 1 police station on August 29 this year.

The ADCP said that the woman’s family is also involved in drug peddling. Her husband, Thullu Ram, sons Johny, Daini and Tony, and daughter-in-law Aanchal are facing trials in at least 29 cases. The accused has been sent to judicial custody, said police.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 23:40 IST