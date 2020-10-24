e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two light intensity quakes occur in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur, Chamba

Two light intensity quakes occur in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur, Chamba

A quake of 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred at Bilaspur, while one of 2.7 intensity rattled Chamba for the second day

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
A quake of 2.7 magnitude was reported in Chamba district on Friday, too.
A quake of 2.7 magnitude was reported in Chamba district on Friday, too.(Representational photo)
         

Two earthquakes of light intensity rattled Bilaspur and Chamba district on Saturday.

The first quake measuring 3.2 on Richter scale struck in Bilaspur district at 10.34am. The epicentre was at a shallow depth of 7km.

Another earthquake of 2.7 intensity rattled Chamba district. The tremors were felt at 12.15pm. The epicentre was 5km deep, the Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Earlier, a quake of 2.7 magnitude was reported in Chamba district on Friday.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported from the two districts.

tags
top news
Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Morgan aim to finish strong after Narine assault
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Morgan aim to finish strong after Narine assault
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
PM Modi teaches India how to run from truth, says Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi teaches India how to run from truth, says Rahul Gandhi
Centre announces interest waiver scheme for loans up to Rs 2 crore
Centre announces interest waiver scheme for loans up to Rs 2 crore
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In