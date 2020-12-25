Two Mohali policemen held for murder bid sent to police remand

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 00:35 IST

A local court on Thursday sent the two Mohali police personnel arrested for attempt to murder to six-day police remand.

Dismissed from service after their arrest, Rashpreet Singh, an assistant sub-inspector posted at the Industrial Area police station, and Davinder Singh, a constable posted at the Saneta police post, were arrested for allegedly entering the house of Sector 71 resident Naresh Kumar and trying to rob him at gunpoint on December 20.

Police recovered an Etios car from their possession.

Two other persons believed to be linked to the crime, who informed the policemen about Naresh keeping money and valuables at home, are yet to be arrested. The weapon too has not been traced.

Naresh Kumar had complained to the police that on December 20, at around 9.30pm, as his son was checking a power inverter that had broken down at home, two men in police uniform posing as deputy superintendents of police of the excise department entered his house.

One of them later identified as Rashpreet Singh pointed a pistol at him and asked him to hand over all the gold and cash in the house.

When Naresh became suspicious and asked for a search warrant and their identity cards, the duo allegedly panicked and started beating him up, with Rashpreet hitting him several times on the head with the butt of a pistol. Naresh read Davinder’s name on his badge when the constable tried to grab him by the arms. After the failed loot bid, the two policemen allegedly fled in a car waiting outside.

Naresh Kumar was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali with head and other injuries.

A case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint), 458 (lurking house trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act.