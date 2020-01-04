Two months after Chhath Puja: UT’s Sec- 42 lake awaits clean-up

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:33 IST

Almost two months after the Chhath Puja festivities got over at New Lake in Sector 42, the lake premises remain littered with the remains of the items used during the puja.

The puja was organised by the UT administration on November 20.

The premises of the lake is still filled with earthen pots, broken liquor bottles, matchboxes, disposable cutlery, sweets and other food items.

President of the Sector 42 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Jaskaran Singh Brar, said, “This is an annual event and every year the lake premises is left in a mess like this. The administration must ensure the mess cleaned up while giving permission for the event.”

He said, the condition of the adjacent palm park was equally bad.

The nullah which is in between the lake and the palm garden is filled with indiscriminate waste. The garbage includes plastic glasses, liquor bottles, chips packets, flowers and other environmental waste can clearly can be seen floating on the nullah.

He said major concern was that sanitation workers dumped wasted and cleaned the dustbins in the nullah banks, which ultimately went into the nullah and choked it.

The water was stagnant and had became a house of diseases due to contamination, he added.Local area councillor Hardeep Singh said he was not aware of the issue. He said he will try to clean the lake after getting intimation. He said will bring the issue to the notice of the UT administration.