Typing test for Chandigarh admn's clerk, steno-typist posts to be held soon

Typing test for Chandigarh admn’s clerk, steno-typist posts to be held soon

The UT administration on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to Punjab University to hold the test at the earliest

chandigarh Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The typing test for UT administration’s around 400 clerk and steno-typists posts will finally be held more than eight months after the result of the written examination was declared.

The UT administration on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to Punjab University to hold the test at the earliest. The UT personnel department wrote to the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences, PU, to hold the typing test/examination for recruitment of clerks and stenos following due Covid protocols.

The test is being conducted to fill over 400 posts of clerks and steno-typists in the UT administration for group ‘C’ posts under the Recruitment Rules, 2015, on a regular basis. The administration had entrusted PU to conduct the typing test last year.

The written examination was held last year on December 22 and, the result for the same was announced in February this year. The typing test was to be conducted in March but, the process was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The candidates, who had cleared the written exam, have been demanding conduct of the typing test since the lockdown restrictions were removed.

