Home / Chandigarh / UG admissions: PU issues revised schedule, Chandigarh colleges extend deadline

chandigarh Updated: Aug 03, 2020 18:42 IST
HT Chandigarh
HT Chandigarh
         

Panjab University on Monday issued a revised schedule for admission to its undergraduate courses this year.

The varsity has scrapped the common entrance test and will be admitting students on the basis of their merit in Class-12 exams.

Students wanting to pursue BSc (Hons) and BPharm have to register themselves on the admissions website (http://cetug.puchd.ac.in) by August 9 and have to deposit the fee by 4pm on August 10.

It can be deposited in any branch of the State Bank of India using website-generated challan or through online mode.

The online forms will be available on the website from August 14 and the last date to apply is August 24.

Apply in colleges by August 5

Meanwhile, the last date to apply for admission to undergraduate courses at government and aided colleges in Chandigarh has been extended till August 5.

Till the end of the previous deadline (August 3), 35,521 applications have been received. As many as 10,745 of these are for admission to BA course in four government colleges of the city.

