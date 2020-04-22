Unruly scenes amid free ration distribution at Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:43 IST

UT’s social distancing and curfew curbs went for a toss as hundreds of residents at Mauli Jagran Complex near Manimajra jostled for free ration being distributed by the department of food supplies and consumer affairs on Wednesday morning.

While several border points remain sealed and more stringent curbs have been put in place after Centre declared Chandigarh a red zone, there is no check on public movement in colonies and slums.

Right before the announcement for free ration on Wednesday morning, people went out of control, filling up the entire 2km Railway Road stretch where delivery vehicles had stopped for distribution of ration.

Police had a tough time dispersing the crowd and sending them back indoors.

POLICE BLAMES FOOD DEPT BUT NO FIR

Justifying the rush, area food inspector Manish Sawhney told HT that people often go out of control when they get something for the first time. “The colony has 1,600 beneficiaries under the public distribution system. The process was smooth later in the evening. We will complete the distribution in three days,” he claimed.

However, UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said the staff of food and supply department had no list of beneficiaries, and just gathered the public. “We immediately wound up the operation to bring order and dispersed the crowd. The staff was asked to return with the necessary preparations and list of beneficiaries,” she said.

Later, Mauli Jagran SHO Juldan Singh said they immediately brought the situation under control as the matter came into their notice.

However, no case was registered.

Social activist Ajay Jagga said the incident had exposed the hypocrisy of UT administration and police. “Negligence of the UT staff created commotion and brought hundreds out on the roads. While members of the public are booked for violating the curfew, there was no action against the administration’s staff,” he said.

“Top bosses of UT should spend more time managing crowd than updating their social media posts,” he added.

NOT A FIRST

Incidents like these are commonplace everyday as ration is distributed in various area of the city. Dadumajra councillor Farmilla Devi said there were similar scenes near the police station in her ward.

“All people were summoned at the time same, leading to a crowd. While police had a tough time controlling the crowd, several residents had to return empty-handed,” she added.

Councillor Satish Kainth said while the city had been under lockdown for a month, the administration had still not figured out crowd management in colonies. “UT adviser Manoj Parida had promised a coupon system some days ago, but the system has not been implemented on the ground,” he said.

Congress local president Pardeep Chhabra blamed the ruling BJP for mismanagement and making a mockery of the poor in the lockdown.

While UT food supplies secretary Vinod P Kavle refused to comment, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore told Kavle at the daily review meeting to ensure beneficiaries were intimated in advance and social distancing was adhered to during distribution of ration.

The food supplies department so far claims to have provided ration to 24,000 of the 64,000 registered beneficiaries.