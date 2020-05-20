e-paper
Calling Chandigarh admn order arbitrary, private schools demand consolidated fee

Calling Chandigarh admn order arbitrary, private schools demand consolidated fee

Chairperson of Independent School Association HS Mamik says most Chandigarh schools charge consolidated fees, only a handful of schools have separate heads for fees

chandigarh Updated: May 20, 2020 23:57 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A day after the education department allowed Chandigarh schools to collect monthly tuition fee, most schools are violating orders by asking for additional fees such as annual fee, hobby fee and caution fee, under the umbrella of ‘consolidated fee’ instead of tuition fee.

Schools, meanwhile, have already moved Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the UT’s order for collecting only tuition fees. Schools have petitioned that UT has no jurisdiction to pass such orders, and under law, there is a provision of a fee regulatory authority.

A parent whose children are studying in a prominent Sector-26 school, said, “First they asked for a quarterly fee. Today they altered their order showing ₹7,568 as monthly fee under the term ‘consolidated fee’ which only excludes hobby fee. And this is after specific permission to charge only tuition fee.”

“Last year, the school charged ₹11,790 as quarterly tuition fee and ₹15,510 as consolidated fee. This means they are now charging even more,” the parent said.

Another parent whose kids study in a Sector-40 school said, “The school wants us to pay a consolidated amount for two months before May 31. When I called them for clarity, they said it’s a sum of all fee heads including tuition, annual, admission, caution fees etc.”

Advocate for schools Ashish Chopra said, “Schools have different heads under which they charge a fee. UT’s order is arbitrary.”

Chairperson of Independent School Association, HS Mamik, said most Chandigarh schools charge consolidated fees, and only a handful of schools have separate heads for charging fees. This why they are charging consolidated fees.”

In an official press release, the UT administration, while informing the public about Tuesday’s order, said the matter was sub-judice, with next hearing on May 22.

Chandigarh school education director Rubinderjit Singh Brar said he could not comment as the matter is was in court.

Nitin Goyal, president of Chandigarh Parents Association, said, “We had told the administration that schools have merged all funds as consolidated ‘tuition’ fees, so the education department’s order was not practical. However, it was still passed to benefit the school lobby.”

