UT’s central forensic lab gets ₹99cr DNA analysis centre

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 00:59 IST

Minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Monday inaugurated the Sakhi Suraksha Advanced DNA Forensic Laboratory at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Sector 36.

The ₹99.76 crore centre has been set up under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme with an aim to make the process of criminal investigation efficient.

The city’s first advanced DNA forensic lab will allow investigators to examine criminal cases in the northern states faster and bring down the number of unsolved cases, said officials. The lab will increase the capacity of analysing cases to 2,000 per year compared to 140-150 cases per year at present, they said.

Forensic DNA profiling was a sensitive and reproducible technique that had become one of the most valuable tools in modern criminal investigation, scientists at the laboratories said.

Besides giving an edge in examining cases related to sexual assault of women and children, the centre will facilitate investigation of cases such as disputed paternity or maternity, criminal paternity, murder, human identification, organ transplantation, immigration and forensic-challenged DNA cases (charred bone, exhumed skeletal remains touch DNA and trace elements), said the scientists.

Dr SK Jain, director of CFSL, said around 140 people were recruited to provide necessary manpower for smooth functioning of the lab.

The lab will allow scientists to undertake various research and development activities to develop new forensic techniques, held to adopt the latest developments in basic sciences for forensic analysis and disseminate information to the other laboratories.

Rai said similar facilities should be set up in other states for quick disposal of forensic cases.

“We should build a society where crimes against women are not tolerated,” he said.

He said government had introduced stringent laws and took measures to curb crime.

He said the government had introduced 112 universal emergency services in 28 states and UTs and launched the ‘Safe City’ project in eight cities.

He added that the Union Ministry of Home affairs will set up women help desks in all police stations and anti-human trafficking units in all districts.

Police lack training in handling evidences: Kher

Police personnel lack training in handling evidences recovered at crime spots, said member of parliament from Chandigarh.

“Institutes to train police personnel to handling of forensic evidence from the crime spots should be established. In some cases it takes too long and in some cases, it gets contaminated due to lack of training,” Kher said.

“I am trying to seek answer to this question through zero hours in the parliament, but haven’t got any response yet,” she said.

However, minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai, said a specialised training in collection of forensic evidence was been undertaken by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and more than 6,000 personnel were trained.