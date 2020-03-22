UT smart city official to be tested today after son’s report confirms coronavirus

chandigarh

There was a sense of disquiet in top administrative levels in the city after the son of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) official tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday morning. He had during the week held various meetings with top officials of the UT administration, municipal corporation (MC) and others and processes to identify them had begun, it was learnt.

No one, however, will be tested if the official’s results are negative. He will be tested today, sources in the administration said on condition of anonymity.

The son, a ‘young male’, is the secondary contact of a 23-year-old-woman and her brother he met on March 16. She tested positive on March 18 after returning from England on March 15, it is learnt.

The brother tested positive on March 20, after which the son informed authorities about his contact with the siblings. Four of the CSCL official’s family members and two helpers were also quarantined on Friday.

Confirming the development, Arun Gupta, the UT home secretary, who is also the health secretary, said, “we will test him (the official).”

The CSCL official had over the week interacted with officials of his department, the Chandigarh administration and MC.

A senior UT official, requesting anonymity, said, “He visited the UT secretariat, Sector 9, multiple times last week before being quarantined. He also attended office last week.”

The administration has started identifying people who came in contact with the official. However, Gupta maintained, no one will be tested until his reports are positive. “As per standard practice, only family members of the person tested positive (in this case, the official’s son) are being tested now.”

Gupta also clarified that other UT officials would not be asked to self-isolate as of now. “It is not required at this stage,” said Gupta.

Health authorities have so far identified a total of 130 primary and secondary contacts of first positive patient in the city. Of these, six have tested positive, including her mother, brother, and cook.

The official’s son was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on Saturday and his samples were tested at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.