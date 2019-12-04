Utilisation certificates of ₹5.49 cr MPLAD funds pending: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:22 IST

The utilisation certificates (UCs) of ₹5.49 crore local area development funds of members of Parliament (MPLAD), sanctioned by veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for development projects, are still pending with different district administrations across state.

Of this, the UCs of ₹3.21 crore are pending with Lehragaga, Moonak and Sunam blocks in Sangrur district.

The block development and panchayat officers (BDPOs) and executive officers (EOs) have reportedly not submitted the UCs of their projects, following which, the second instalment of ₹2.5 crore MPLAD funds (2018-2019) have not been released from Dhindsa’s quota.

Sources said that the UCs of ₹92.90 lakh and ₹87.36 lakh are pending with the BDPO offices of Andana and Lehra, respectively.

“I have asked the officials to send the UCs but the BDPOs and EOs are not ready to submit these for their respective areas. I am helplessly waiting for their response,” claimed Dhindsa.

“The new funds have been blocked as the UCs of earlier released funds have not been submitted. The funds released around two years back, but the office of deputy economic and statistical advisor (ESA) is still awaiting the UCs. As a result, the second instalment of funds is stuck and will be released only after clearance of the earlier sanctioned funds,” Dhindsa told HT.

All MPs get ₹5 crore per year as MPLADs funds for carrying out development works in their constituencies. During both his terms as MP, Dhindsa had sanctioned around ₹39.81 crore for development works.

He had released funds for other districts as well, but a major chunk was sanctioned for Sangrur, particularly Lehra state assembly constituency, which is represented by his son Parminder Singh Dhindsa.

Meanwhile, deputy ESA Paramjit Singh said that he has written to the BDPOs and other officials concerned to submit the UCs by December 10.

“We have already asked to all departments to file the UCs so that the pending instalment of funds can be released soon,” he added.

Lehra BDPO Gurnet Singh said that he has sent the UCs of around ₹7 crore in one-and-a-half-year and the delay is caused due to old pendencies. “We are working on the matter and all works will be done soon,” he added.