PU V-C finds lapses in evaluation, conduct of exams at colleges

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 00:26 IST

Speaking at the college development council meeting on Friday, Panjab University vice-chancellor, Raj Kumar, said he has found lapses in the conduct and evaluation of examinations in colleges.

The V-C said the matter came to his notice after he visited the examination and evaluation centres at DAV College in Sector 10 and Guru Gobind Singh College in Sector 26 .

An official who attended the college development council meeting said, “The V-C said that he visited the examination centres in two colleges and has raised questions by saying that the evaluation process is not smooth and answer sheets are left unattended.”

PU controller of examinations, Parvinder Singh, who was also present at the meeting has issued a communication to all principals to follow the rules and regulations of the university strictly.

Last year, the V-C had formed a committee to look after the working of the controller of examinations, which syndicate members had raised objections against.

A syndicate member, on the condition of anonymity said, “The process of conducting examinations is smooth overall. The V-C is just targeting the controller of examinations. Last year, he had even formed a committee to keep vigil on his work.”

President of principle association, Indian college principals, RK Mahajan said, “I do not know why the vice- chancellor is targeting his officers unnecessarily, especially the controller of examination. PU has such a smooth system of conducting examinations and I appreciate the team of good and effective members who make sure of that .”

While vice-chancellor Raj Kumar was not available for comments, the controller of examinations said, “I had sent a communication to update all principals on following university guidelines strictly for smooth conduct of examinations. It is also a routine exercise to interact with them on various issues and get their feedback.”

The issue has come to fore just weeks after the board of studies for commerce faculty of Panjab University (PU) had recommended the re-examinations for two subjects be conducted for BCom students of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, after it was discovered that the question papers of the two recently conducted semester examinations by PU had the same questions as the mid-semester examinations held at the GGDSD College.

DAV Sector 10 principal, Pawan Kumar Sharma said, “The college has nothing to do with the evaluation process. We just provide the space for the evaluation of papers but the whole process is taken care of by the university. The vice-chancellor had just checked two or three answer sheets and left.”