Vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass closed till Friday

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 23:40 IST

There is no relief for city residents in terms of vegetable supply as the main vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass would remain closed till Friday as the district administration is working out a plan to reduce the crowding in the area. As per information, no sale of vegetables and fruits would be allowed at the vegetable market and supply would be done at the ward level, and that too only through registered commission agents (ahrtiyas) and vendors.

The market has been closed since Tuesday, a day after a huge rush of vendors was witnessed in the area, defeating the purpose of social distancing. The administration officials said that despite several warnings, the rush of residents and vendors was not receding due to which the market had to be closed to control the spread of the disease.

While chairing a review meeting at Bachat Bhawan in mini-secretariat on Wednesday, deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal said that to ensure regular supply of fruits and vegetables in the city, a new system is being developed.

He said that a separate commission agent (arhtiya) would be deployed at each of the 95 wards of the city and the agent concerned would bring fruits and vegetables to an earmarked place in that particular ward, from where street vendors would collect the produce and then take it door-to-door for sale. He said that 20-25 street vendors would be allocated to each ward. The commission agents would be identified by the district mandi officer, while the sites and street vendors would be decided by the civic body.

Agrawal said that as the administration is working to reduce the rush in the market, the supply would be done at ward level. “It would take two days to streamline the process and the supply in the city would commence through the vendors from Saturday. The administration is trying its best to ensure residents don’t face any trouble,” he said.

The DC further informed that cooked food is being distributed to more than 1.5 lakh people in the city everyday and several NGOs, social, religious and industrial organisations are supporting the district administration in this.

He assured that the supply of food packets being sent by the state government would also start in the district shortly. The DC said that the food packets have arrived and the distribution would start shortly.

Agarwal further said that four ventilators from Ludhiana civil hospital have now been shifted to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where a separate ward has been set up for Covid-19 patients. He clarified that all shops selling essential commodities can carry out for home delivery, and even vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk can operate. He urged the residents to apply for e-pass and assured that if their reason is valid, they would get permission within two hours. He also said that employees of all government departments do not need any separate curfew pass and they just need to carry their official ID card, that has to be presented whenever asked for.

Residents will have to bear the brunt: Vendors body

Ludhiana Rehri Fadi association president Tiger Singh said residents will face shortage of supply for the next two days as vendors do not have adequate stock to supply the vegetables for the next two days. However, the step is necessary to check the virus from spreading, he added.