Veggie prices fall as supply picks up in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:35 IST

Despite the all-pervading mayhem that incessant rains have brought in the city, there is some good news in store. The vegetable prices have come down by 10-20% due to the increased supplies.

After the city recorded the wettest August since 2004, vegetable prices had gone up due to heavy rains, but now the prices have started coming down. With light showers predicted this month, prices are likely to fall down further.

Speaking about this, officials of the Chandigarh market committee said, “Due to rains throughout the region, supply had gone down leading to an increase in the prices of vegetables coming from states like Himachal Pradesh. The supply has resumed now and prices are expected to go further lower.”

Cabbage and lemons which are both coming to the city from Himachal Pradesh saw a dramatic 25% drop in their prices. However, residents still claim that they are being overcharged by vendors. Treasurer of Sector 28D Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Superiya Goel said, “Vendors don’t stick to the list and when we show them the market committee list they ask us to go to them to buy the vegetables.”

She said that vendors are selling tomatoes at ₹80 per kg and capsicum at ₹75 per kg which are priced at ₹60 per kg and ₹50 per kg respectively as per the market committee list for Saturday.