Vendors removed, way cleared for fire tenders in Chandigarh’s Sec 19 market

Four months ago, during a mock drill, fire tenders could not even enter Sadar Bazaar, the city’s biggest booth market, in Sector 19 due to heavy encroachment by vendors

chandigarh Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19 market after the anti-encroachment drive in Chandigarh on Friday.
The Sadar Bazaar in Sector 19 market after the anti-encroachment drive in Chandigarh on Friday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

Four months ago, during a mock drill, fire tenders could not even enter Sadar Bazaar, the city’s biggest booth market, in Sector 19 due to heavy encroachment by vendors.

The fire department had warned that it is a disaster waiting to happen. But now, the MC can heave a sigh of relief as there is finally a clear passage to the market following the demolition of all illegal concrete structures occupied by over 300 vendors in and around the market during the eviction drive. A police official staying near the market too had encroached on public land and that too was razed down.

Only 31 vendors have been allowed to stay in the entire sector and have been allotted space at the nearby Palika Bazaar. All remaining vendors have been moved out in different vending zones.

There was a sigh of relief not only for shopkeepers but for residents staying opposite the market.

Baldev Raj, a resident, said that the entire neighbourhood was disturbed due to the overwhelming number of vendors here. “Many of them had cars that they used to park outside our homes. Their kids often urinated openly in green belts and littered around. It was a big nuisance. Hopefully things improve now.”

Sandeep Bhalla, another resident, said that MC’s action was worried that the vendors would again return. “MC should ensure that the market remains free of encroachments— be it by vendors or shopkeepers,” he said, adding, “If its enforcement staff loosens their grip, they should be held accountable.”

SHOPKEEPERS ELATED

On the other hand, Sadar Bazaar booth owners were elated. Market president Narinder Singh said that these vendors had eaten into their sale, forcing even shopkeepers to put rehris outside in competition with vendors. This led to chaos in the market, putting at risk the life of everyone coming here.

“We are finally relieved that the MC moved them out. We will now tell our shopkeepers to stay inside their shops and streamline the parking area and passages that once was heavily encroached,” he said.

Narinder said they will keep strict vigil and not let any vendor sit there. “MC’s top bosses will be immediately informed in case we find any vendors here. We will also hire our own private guards to keep a check on them,” he added.

