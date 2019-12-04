Vendors resisting Chandigarh MC’s eviction drive will face FIR

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:45 IST

Vendors resisting the municipal corporation’s December 6 eviction drive will face criminal cases.

This was decided during a meeting held between municipal corporation (MC) commissioner KK Yadav and police officers held here on Tuesday to take a stock of preparations ahead of the crackdown.

Yadav told Hindustan Times that police will book the vendors if they create nuisance or refuse to comply with the MC directions.

All registered vendors have been allotted space in different vending zones and have been told to shift before the MC starts its drive on December 6. Unregistered vendors, meanwhile, will not be allowed to do business within city limits and if found doing so, their goods will be permanently seized.

Yadav confirmed that FIR will be registered under Section 283 of the Indian Penal Code that deals with danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation. “Whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any public property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation is liable to be booked under this section, said Yadav. “The charges are bailable but it sends a strong message that MC is serious about streamlining the working of vendors in the city,” said an officer dealing with the matter.

EXECUTIVE ENGINEERS MADE IN-CHARGE OF THE DRIVE

All executive engineers of the municipal corporation have been made in-charge of their respective areas for the drive.

As per Yadav’s order, all junior engineers and sub-divisional engineers have been deployed along with the enforcement staff for better coordination during the drive. As many as 15 teams will work on ground and make sure that no unregistered vendor is left in the market and all registered vendors are shifted to their designated vending zone.

WILL FILE CONTEMPT CASE OF VENDORS NOT REMOVED: TRADERS

Ahead of the drive, a delegation of the joint action committee of Sector 17 traders met MC commissioner KK Yadav and said that this time, all vendors should be removed from the plaza and restored its status as non-vending zone. President of joint action committee Neeraj Bajaj said that although they are hopeful that MC’s drive will be successful but in case the MC does not start moving out vendors from Sector 17, they will file a contempt petition on December 9. “We have been running from pillar to post to restore the glory of the plaza market. We will not sit quiet till the time the market is free of vendors,” he said.