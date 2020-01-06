Vice-chancellors from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal condemn JNU violence, call for building constructive dialogue

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 12:59 IST

Heads of universities across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh on Monday condemned the violence at the country’s premier Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi on Sunday night. Security was stepped up in campuses in the region though no untoward incident was reported.

Panjab University, Chandigarh, vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said, “We strongly condemn this (violence at JNU). Protests at universities have to be peaceful and should not spoil the atmosphere on the campus.”

Dharamshala-based Central University of Himachal Pradesh vice-chancellor Kuldip Chand Agnihotri said, “The violence at JNU is the result of the kind of political activities being carried out there over years. This is a painful incident and condemnable. In Indian culture, there is no place for violence and use of force. Efforts should be made to build a constructive dialogue.”

Mohan Paul Singh Ishar, the vice-chancellor of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, said, “The brutal attack on students and faculty members on the JNU campus is disturbing. This kind of incident where a masked mob vandalises an educational institution is unacceptable and deserves condemnation. However, claims and counter claims are being reported in the media. JNU has a history of higher academic standards and a dialogue is needed to sort out any difference.”

Violence had broken out inside JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, vice-chancellor Sikander Kumar declined comment on the incident, saying, “I don’t want to say anything now as I’m not sure what exactly happened there.”

When contacted, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur also declined comment.

Rohtak-based Maharshi Dayanand University registrar Gulshan Taneja said vice-chancellor Rajvir Singh was at a meeting but he condemned the violence. “Only a probe can determine who is behind the violence,” Taneja said.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up across campuses in the region. Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, registrar Harbhajan Bansal said, “The campus is peaceful but we are on alert.”

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, registrar BR Kamboj agreed, “No one will be allowed to breach law and order on the campus. It’s peaceful here.”