Vigilance nabs Ludhiana constable for graft

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:31 IST

The vigilance bureau (VB) arrested a constable posted at the Hambran police post for accepting ₹10,000 bribe from a jeweller on Thursday evening. The accused, Sarbjit Singh, was threatening the jeweller, Ajmer Singh of Salem Tabri, with implication in a false case of burglary.

In his complaint, Ajmer said a man had sold a gold bangle to him a few days ago, stating that his mother was ill and he needed money for her treatment. Unaware about the fact that the bangle was stolen, he bought it for ₹15,000.

Meanwhile, the man was arrested by the Hambran police and informed them about the bangle, following which the constable went to Ajmer and sought ₹50,000 as bribe. The accused threatened him with implication is a case of burglary, following which the deal was struck at ₹30,000.

Later Ajmer contacted VB senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rupinder Singh, following which a trap was laid and Sarbjit was caught red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 as the first instalment of the graft.

A case under Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him.

TAINT ON KHAKI

April 8: The VB arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for accepting ₹4,500 bribe from a man for filing chargesheet in the court in a case of assault lodged by him in June 2017.

January 29: The VB arrested an ASI deputed at the economic offence wing o fthe police commissionerate for accepting ₹20,000 from a hosiery owner for helping him in getting his payments from business associates who were reluctant in clearing the dues.

December 20, 2018: An ASI of the commissionerate was arrested by the economic offences (EO) wing of the VB while taking ₹10,000 bribe.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 22:31 IST