Visit PGIMER OPDs only after teleconsultation

Visit PGIMER OPDs only after teleconsultation

Prior approval must to visit the outpatient departments from November 2.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 19:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
This process is important to avoid crowding and lower chances of spread of the Covid-19 infection, the institute said.
This process is important to avoid crowding and lower chances of spread of the Covid-19 infection, the institute said.
         

Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has reiterated that patients will be permitted to visit the OPDs from November 2 only after prior appointment through the teleconsultation process.

This process is important to avoid crowding and lower chances of spread of the Covid-19 infection, the institute said. This will be followed in all OPDs of PGIMER – New Outpatient Department, Advanced Eye Centre, Advanced Cardiac Centre, Advanced Paediatrics Centre, Drug Deaddiction and Treatment Centre, and Oral Health Sciences Centre.

“Patients will be evaluated first through teleconsultation. Only those requiring further examination will be called to the OPD by appointment from November 2 onwards. The date and time of appointment will be intimated to the patients through SMS. This will ensure requisite physical distancing among patients and attendants visiting the OPDs,” the institute said in a release on Friday.

It added that overcrowding can lead to an outbreak of Covid-19 among this susceptible population. Hence, physical OPDs will be run through the appointment system only and patients coming without an appointment will not be entertained.

Only one attendant should accompany a patient, which is absolutely vital to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection in the community.

“The primary aim of PGIMER is to prevent exposure of patients with comorbidities to Covid-19 infection. In view of the current dip in patients, the institute will attempt to scale up the elective outpatient services,” the release said.

PGIMER has been providing round-the-clock emergency services through the pandemic. It has also been providing regular elective outpatient services through teleconsultation and in physical form for cancer patients, obstetrics and those requiring semi-urgent medical or surgical care.

TELECONSULTATION NUMBERS
  • New OPD 0172- 275-5991
  • Advanced Eye Centre and DDTC: 0172- 275-5992
  • Advanced Cardiac Centre: 0172-275-5993
  • Advanced Paediatric Centre: 0172-275-5994
  • Oral Health Sciences Centre: 0172-275-5995
  • Obstetrics: 7087003434
  • Registration time 8am to 9.30am
