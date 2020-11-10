Voters’ list revision in Chandigarh from November 16

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:12 IST

The UT election department will start work to include names of left out residents in the voters’ list from November 16.

A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Arun Kumar Gupta, chief electoral officer-cum-principal secretary home, UT, with the representatives of political parties, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer, additional deputy commissioner-cum-ERO, and other officers.

In this meeting, the political parties were briefed about the special summary revision of electoral roll-2021 and requested to give full co-operation to enrol the left out residents as voters during the revision.

The process has been started in response to the Election Commission of India’s call for starting the exercise. Political parties were also requested to appoint booth-level assistant (BLA) and share their particulars with the UT election department.

Further, the nodal officer of systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP), UT, was directed to publicise the special summary revision-2021 through SVEEP activities.