WAR AGAINST DRUGS: 572 held in a year in Muktsar

Police also seized 1.68 kg heroin, 34.70 kg opium, 666 kg poppy husk and 2.41 lakh intoxicating tablets during the year. Besides, they arrested 361 persons in cases registered under the Excise Act.

Dec 31, 2019
Sarbmeet Singh
Sarbmeet Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Muktsar police arrested 572 persons in the district in connection with drug peddling during 2019. A total of 404 cases were registered in this regard.

Police also seized 1.68 kg heroin, 34.70 kg opium, 666 kg poppy husk and 2.41 lakh intoxicating tablets during the year. Besides, they arrested 361 persons in cases registered under the Excise Act.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said, “With the coordination of our dedicated team and residents, we succeeded in arresting 572 drug peddlers. We have also launched a Whatsapp number where people can give information regarding drug peddlers. We are getting a positive response.”

He added, “We are continuously holding awareness camps in different villages. Due to seminars and camps, addicts are coming forward to get rid of drugs while people are providing information about drug peddlers.”

ANTI-DRUG COMMITTEES

Nearly a dozen villages in Gidderbaha subdivision in the district have formed anti-drug committees. Mostly youngsters are working in these committees on volunteer basis. They keep a strict vigil on peddlers in the villages and inform the police.

“We have informed about more than a dozen drug peddlers to the police in a month,” said Ranjeet Singh Gill, a member of the anti-drug committee in Gurusar village.

