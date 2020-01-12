We are not like people who misused Devi Lal’s name: Abhay Chautala

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:15 IST

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala on Sunday in a veiled attack on his nephew and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said “we are not like the people who misused Devi Lal’s name”.

He said “they” also mortgaged his ideology by forming alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had “cheated” Devi Lal on several occasions.

“The INLD always follows the policies and footprints of Devi Lal. We are not like the people who misused his name and mortgaged his ideology,” Abhay said while interacting with mediapersons in Karnal.

Earlier, while addressing a workers’ meeting, he said that he had helped his nephews in contesting elections and they were given due respect in the party after their father Ajay went to jail.

“But, some people are spreading this misinformation that I stopped them from contesting the polls. Could he have been a member of parliament had I stopped him?” he questioned.

Abhay said that efforts were being made to strengthen the party by giving responsibilities to new people. “We held a meeting with workers and leaders as we are planning an organisational restructuring of the party this year,” he added.

Replying to a query, he said the INLD had in the past contested Delhi assembly elections and this time, “the party was likely to field its candidate from one seat”.

“Like other politicians, we don’t want to mislead people by making tall promises which could not be fulfilled,” Abhay said.

Accusing the BJP-JJP government in Haryana of failing to check drug trade, he said, “Everybody is aware about the drug menace in the state, even in chief minister’s constituency Karnal. But our chief minister is not ready to accept it.”