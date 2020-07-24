e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Week-long online workshop for Ladakh students at PU

Week-long online workshop for Ladakh students at PU

The e-learning initiative aims to reach students in remote areas which lack resources.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The workshop is being conducted by the department of Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility at the university.
The workshop is being conducted by the department of Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility at the university. (Representational photo)
         

 Panjab University has started a one-week online workshop for the students of Ladakh. It is being conducted by the department of Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility (SAIF) of the university. The e-learning initiative was taken to connect students, researchers and academicians located in remote areas, especially Ladakh students.

Vice-chancellor Prof Raj Kumar said, “Panjab University intends to reach remote areas which lack resources.” He encouraged the participants to utilise the facilities at SAIF.

Dr Aijaz Ahmad Dar from Kashmir, Stanzin Itga from Leh, Dr Mohmmad Ishaq from Kargil and Dr Ramesh K Sharma from Panjab University coordinated the workshop.

top news
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In