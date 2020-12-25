e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Welfare body pitches for therapeutic village for people with mental disabilities in Chandigarh

Welfare body pitches for therapeutic village for people with mental disabilities in Chandigarh

Members feel the city lacks decent assisted living facilities for persons with mental disabilities

chandigarh Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 07:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Citizens for Inclusive Living (CIL), an association of persons working for the dignity and welfare of people with mental disabilities, have pitched for establishing a serenity therapeutic village in Chandigarh.

“Chandigarh, a modern city matching western standards of living, is, unfortunately, lacking in decent assisted living facilities for persons with mental disabilities. Persons with mental disabilities feel excluded from the mainstream, and good community living options within the city are virtually non-existent. Many parents will happily pay for good facilities, so there is no financial burden on the government,” members of the CIL in a press conference here said.

Happy Arora, a parent, spoke of the urgent need for good quality residential and occupational facilities for persons with mental disabilities, and the instrumental role that parents could play in successfully running a large, integrated community set-up.

Aditya Vikram, a mental health advocate, spoke of the synergies in having an inclusive community, and the potential for providing the best social care facilities including boarding, lodging, vocational, occupational, and recreational facilities, all in one large, beautiful and therapeutic campus in Indira Holiday Home, Chandigarh.

Dr Simmi Waraich, a psychiatrist, spoke of the immense potential for international recognition of such a project and intended tie-ups with several reputed institutions.

The association comprises special educators, professionals, social workers, parents and caregivers of persons with disabilities and concerned citizens. Its aim is to make Chandigarh more inclusive and caring for persons with mental disabilities. CIL has over 100 members, with a core committee of 17 members.

