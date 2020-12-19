Wife, accomplices murder Ludhiana farmer, dump him in Neelon Canal; held

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:18 IST

A 40-year-old woman and her accomplice have been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning her husband to death and dumping his body in Neelon Canal on December 11.

While the body has yet to be recovered, the accused, Gurpreet Kaur, and her accomplice, Gurdeep Singh of Kadiana Kalan, have confessed to killing the victim with sticks and baseball bats in his sleep.

After dumping his body in Neelon Canal, Gurpreet had claimed that her husband, Lakhvir Singh, 42, a farmer living in Tajpur Bet, had left for Delhi to participate in the farmers’ protest. However, the family found her claims fishy and approached the police.

The couple’s 16-year-old son had witnessed the murder, but was threatened to keep mum by the accused, said police.

Uncle approached police

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s uncle, Malkit Singh, of Durgi village, Doraha, stated that his nephew, Lakhvir, had married Gurpreet Kaur 18 years ago and they had a 16-year-old son.

Lakhvir had rented out one of his shops to Gurdeep Singh, who ran an auto repair workshop there for the past three years.

Malkit said on December 9, Lakhvir visited him and shared that his wife had an illicit relationship with his tenant, Gurdeep, who visited their house in his absence.

“On December 12, Gurpreet called me and said Lakhvir was away at Delhi to take part in the ongoing farmers’ protest. So, I made several calls to him, but his mobile phone was switched off. Finding something amiss, I filed a police complaint,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also found out that Lakhvir’s friend Sandeep Singh, who is the president of the market association of Tajpur Bet, had seen Gurdeep and his friend, Gurpreet Singh, in a Toyota Innova in the wee hours of December 12. A man was lying in the back seat of the vehicle, but Sandeep had assumed that they were taking an ailing neighbour to the hospital.

“During investigation, police found that Gurdeep and Gurpreet Singh were at Lakhvir’s house on December 11. Following this, Gurdeep and Gurpreet were rounded up for questioning and they confessed to killing Lakhvir,” said inspector Kulwant Singh, SHO, Jamalpur police station, adding that Gurpreet Singh of Hawaas village was absconding.

“The accused revealed that after Lakhvir went to bed on December 11, his wife called Gurdeep and Gurpreet Singh to her house and they bludgeoned him to death with sticks and baseball bats. The men then loaded the body in their car and dumped it in Neelon Canal,” the SHO added.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the three accused at the Jamalpur police station. Efforts are on to recover the victim’s body from the canal and a manhunt has been launched to arrest Gurpreet Singh. The car used in the crime has also yet to be recovered.