e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Will decide on holding winter session after all-party meet: Jai Ram

Will decide on holding winter session after all-party meet: Jai Ram

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 01:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the government may reconsider the decision to hold the winter session of state assembly slated for December 7-12.

He said the cabinet had decided to authorised the parliamentary affairs minister to convene an all-party meeting to take a final call on whether to hold the winter session. The chief minister said the government may decide to postpone or cancel the assembly session.

“The 10-day monsoon session was conducted successfully during which Covid was important agenda. Whether the winter session should be cancelled or be held at Shimla or Dharamshala will be decided after the all-party meet,” he said, adding that Himachal was one of the worst-hit states in the country.

He also refuted reports of there being a shortage of oxygen in the state. “Internal arrangements have been made to meet any shortage of medicines and other medical supplies. He said the state was not in a position to restrict tourist movement on borders but the government may take a decision to this effect, if the need arose.

“A BJP legislatures meeting has been called today and Covid is also the agenda,” he added.

tags
top news
Start of second Covid-19 wave? States impose fresh set of curbs, curfews are back
Start of second Covid-19 wave? States impose fresh set of curbs, curfews are back
Covid-19: Boost for India as Oxford vaccine candidate shot up to 90% successful
Covid-19: Boost for India as Oxford vaccine candidate shot up to 90% successful
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
Joe Biden to name Antony Blinken as US secretary of state
Joe Biden to name Antony Blinken as US secretary of state
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Next Maharashtra government swearing-in will be in broad daylight, says Devendra Fadnavis
Next Maharashtra government swearing-in will be in broad daylight, says Devendra Fadnavis
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In