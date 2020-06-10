e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Will join BJP if Vij becomes CM: Meham MLA Kundu

Will join BJP if Vij becomes CM: Meham MLA Kundu

He also spoke about the popularity of Manohar Lal Khattar, the de-notification of Dadupur-Nalvi canal and the recent controversy involving Sonali Phogat

chandigarh Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:58 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, on Wednesday said he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if Anil Vij becomes the chief minister (CM) of Haryana.

Calling the home minister, who also holds health portfolio, the “most honest” person who is “perfect” for the CM’s post, the MLA said, “Yes, I will join the BJP. I had withdrawn my support from corruption and a corruption-supporter CM, not the BJP.”

Interacting with mediapersons at the residence of a local leader in Yamunanagar, he said, “Vij is the most honest person in this government and he wants to work with honesty. But he is not being allowed to do so. Every file sent by him is bounced back by the chief minister’s office. His every action is reversed by the CM.”

“He (Vij) is made to work like a laachar (helpless) and those who claim honesty have put up a network of corruption that has made the condition worse in the state,” Kundu said.

He also spoke about the popularity of Manohar Lal Khattar, the de-notification of Dadupur-Nalvi canal and the recent controversy involving Sonali Phogat.

Balraj Kundu had withdrawn his support from the BJP-JJP government in February alleging corruption in the government.

