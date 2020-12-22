e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Winter break from Dec 25-31 in PU affiliated, constituent colleges

Winter break from Dec 25-31 in PU affiliated, constituent colleges

A PU communication on the holidays for students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses was issued to heads of colleges on Monday after vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s approval.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Constituent and affiliated colleges of Punjab University (pictured here) have also been informed that the semester examination of undergraduate courses and second year postgraduate courses will be held, tentatively, in the second week of February. The semester examination of first year postgraduate batches will be held in the second week of March.
Constituent and affiliated colleges of Punjab University (pictured here) have also been informed that the semester examination of undergraduate courses and second year postgraduate courses will be held, tentatively, in the second week of February. The semester examination of first year postgraduate batches will be held in the second week of March.(HT Photo)
         

Panjab University has declared winter break from December 25 to 31 for its affiliated and constituent colleges.

A PU communication on the holidays for students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses was issued to heads of colleges on Monday after vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s approval.

The colleges have also been informed that the semester examination of undergraduate courses and second year postgraduate courses will be held, tentatively, in the second week of February. The semester examination of first year postgraduate batches will be held in the second week of March.

Most teachers were disappointed as they were expecting a two-week break.

“We have competed the syllabus and are waiting for the exams. College teachers are also not working from home so a two-week break should have been declared,” said Inderpal Singh Sidhu, an assistant professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26.

The Chandigarh education department is also likely to take a decision on the winter break in city schools soon.

