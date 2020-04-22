With 9 more cases, Haryana tally swells to 264

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:28 IST

With nine new cases, the number of Covid-19 positive patients in Haryana climbed to 264 on Wednesday.

Health officials said of these cases, four persons, including a mother-son duo from Sonepat, had Tablighi link. While one case was reported from Ambala, four cases each were detected in Gurugram and Sonepat.

The Gurugram patients included one person with Tablighi link, a bank employee based in Rajasthan and two staffers of a local private hospital. The Ambala case pertained to the 67-year-old man who died at PGI due to coronavirus earlier this month. His case has now been officially included in the Haryana tally, it was learnt.

Nurse among four Sonepat patients

Sonepat civil surgeon Dr BK Rajoura said the positive persons included a nurse posted at a Delhi hospital, a mother-son duo and a tailor. “The woman, her son and the tailor were regular to a mosque here before being quarantined at the civil hospital. All these patients have been shifted to BPS Medical College at Khanpur Kalan now,” he added.

State’s recovery rate 60%: Health dept

Health department bulletin has stated that the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Haryana is about 60%, better than the all-India recovery rate of 16.38%.

On Wednesday, 11 more people were discharged, taking the total number of cured patients to 158. Now, there are 103 active cases of Covid-19 in Haryana. Among those discharged are three members of a family from Shahzadpur town in Ambala, who had tested positive on Sunday, but tested negative in three subsequent reports.

Hisar man who tested negative for corona dies

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man from Hisar, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier, but later tested negative, died on Wednesday at a Gurugram hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Hisar CMO Dr Yogesh Sharma said the cause of his death was yet to be ascertained.

“The man died during treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was initially admitted to a Hisar hospital on March 31. His subsequent tests turned out to be negative. His family later took him to Gurugram after he complained of uneasiness,” he added.

The doctor said that the patient had a medical history before he was tested positive. “We are in contact with the hospital staff in Gurugram to know the actual cause of his death,” he added.