Woman among 2 terrorists nabbed

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 23:19 IST

Punjab Police have arrested two terrorists, including a woman, who were trying to revive terrorism in the state.

They were planning targeted killings of Hindu leaders, police officials said.

The woman has been identified as Surinder Kaur, who was working as a nurse in a private hospital in Ludhiana.

Her male accomplice has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, who was earlier working in Dubai. They came in contact through social networking sites and were Facebook friends.

Lakhbir was nabbed from Mohali on Monday while Surinder Kaur was arrested near Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.

The cyber crime cell of the police was keeping tabs on their activities for over a month, the officials said.

Investigations revealed that the duo was given the task to revive terrorism in Punjab and they received foreign funds too, the officials added.

Meanwhile, the staff of the hospital in Ludhiana where Surinder Kaur, 40, was working is in a shock. Her colleagues said she is a reserved person who does not talk much.

Surinder, who hails from Faridkot, is a divorcee. She had moved to Ludhiana in 2011 and joined the hospital as a nurse, but she later left the job for unknown reasons. In 2014, she again joined the hospital.