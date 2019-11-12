e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Woman among 2 terrorists nabbed

They were planning targeted killings of Hindu leaders, police officials said

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2019 23:19 IST
HTC and agencies
HTC and agencies
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab Police have arrested two terrorists, including a woman, who were trying to revive terrorism in the state.

They were planning targeted killings of Hindu leaders, police officials said.

The woman has been identified as Surinder Kaur, who was working as a nurse in a private hospital in Ludhiana.

Her male accomplice has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, who was earlier working in Dubai. They came in contact through social networking sites and were Facebook friends.

Lakhbir was nabbed from Mohali on Monday while Surinder Kaur was arrested near Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.

The cyber crime cell of the police was keeping tabs on their activities for over a month, the officials said.

Investigations revealed that the duo was given the task to revive terrorism in Punjab and they received foreign funds too, the officials added.

Meanwhile, the staff of the hospital in Ludhiana where Surinder Kaur, 40, was working is in a shock. Her colleagues said she is a reserved person who does not talk much.

Surinder, who hails from Faridkot, is a divorcee. She had moved to Ludhiana in 2011 and joined the hospital as a nurse, but she later left the job for unknown reasons. In 2014, she again joined the hospital.

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News