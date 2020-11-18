e-paper
Woman, daughter killed, 3 injured as car plunges into gorge in Chamba

Woman, daughter killed, 3 injured as car plunges into gorge in Chamba

Four of a family were returning home after paying obeisance at a temple when the driver lost control of the vehicle

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 00:37 IST
HT Correspondent
(Representative Image/File Photo)
         

A woman and her daughter were killed and three others were critically injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the mountainous road and plunged into a gorge in Chamba on Tuesday afternoon.

Beena Devi, 45, of Gehra and her daughter Ranjana, 24. Those injured are Shubham, 18, Sapna, 20, and the driver Amit Kumar, 25. They have been admitted to Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College (JLNGMC), Chamba.

Police said four of a family were returning home after paying obeisance at a temple when the driver lost control of the vehicle on Rajera-Gagal Road.

The victims were rushed to JLNGMC where Ranjana was declared brought dead while Beena succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by negligence ) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The bodies were handed over to the family after conducting a postmortem.

