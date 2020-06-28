e-paper
Woman hacked to death in Batala

Woman hacked to death in Batala

She had reportedly been in a relationship with the accused for the last few months but wanted to call it quits

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Batala
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her lover in Batala on Saturday night.

As per the police, the woman was a widow and had three children.

She had reportedly been in a relationship with the accused, identified as Sonu, 35, for the last few months but wanted to call it quits.

On Saturday evening, when the victim and her friend were going to the market, Sonu waylaid them and allegedly slapped her when she refused to go with him.

Following this, the woman and her friend went to complain to his mother. When they reached his house, the accused attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving them grievously injured.

They were taken to a local hospital, from where the 40-year-old was referred to Amritsar. She succumbed to her injuries later in the night.

The victim’s friend is also said to be in a critical state.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, on the statement of the victim’s daughter. The accused, however, is absconding and is yet to be arrested, said inspector Parmjit Singh, SHO of City police station.

