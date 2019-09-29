e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Woman, her 2 kids killed in road mishap in Hisar

chandigarh Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A woman and her two children were killed, while her husband was seriously injured when a speeding truck rammed the motorcycle they were riding on from the front at Bhuna road in Fatehabad district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as, Manpreet Kaur, 32, Ekam Singh, 1, and Khushpreet Kaur, 7. Ranjeet Singh, 38, survived with grievous injuries. He has been referred to Maharaja Agrasen Agroha Medical College, Agroha, in Hisar.

Police said Ranjeet Singh of Bhuna was on the way to Ratia on a motorcycle with his wife and two children. When he reached near Bhuna road, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit his motorcycle.

Passersby rushed them to a hospital in Ratia town, where doctors declared three members dead.

Police said the driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind.The process of registration of an FIR against the unidentified truck driver has started.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 00:23 IST

tags
trending topics
Bigg Boss 13 Premiere Live UpdatesNavratri 2019 WishesNavratri Fasting RulesAkshay KumarNavratri 2019World Heart Day 2019Amazon vs Flipkart SaleIndia vs South AfricaPM ModiXiaomi Mi Band 4 Review
Top News
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News
don't miss