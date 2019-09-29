Woman, her 2 kids killed in road mishap in Hisar

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:23 IST

A woman and her two children were killed, while her husband was seriously injured when a speeding truck rammed the motorcycle they were riding on from the front at Bhuna road in Fatehabad district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as, Manpreet Kaur, 32, Ekam Singh, 1, and Khushpreet Kaur, 7. Ranjeet Singh, 38, survived with grievous injuries. He has been referred to Maharaja Agrasen Agroha Medical College, Agroha, in Hisar.

Police said Ranjeet Singh of Bhuna was on the way to Ratia on a motorcycle with his wife and two children. When he reached near Bhuna road, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit his motorcycle.

Passersby rushed them to a hospital in Ratia town, where doctors declared three members dead.

Police said the driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind.The process of registration of an FIR against the unidentified truck driver has started.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 00:23 IST