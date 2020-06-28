e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Woman’s body found stuffed inside bed box in Sonepat

Woman’s body found stuffed inside bed box in Sonepat

The victim’s father said one of his elder daughter’s friends visited their salon on Sunday and found the body stuffed in a bed box

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Body of a woman was found stuffed inside a bed box at her salon in Kundli’s TDI City, Sonepat police said on Sunday.

The victim was in her mid 20s. A native of Uttar Pradesh, she had been running a salon along with her elder sister for the last six years.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father said one of his elder daughter’s friends visited the salon on Sunday and found the body stuffed in a bed box.

“My daughter had on Friday mentioned about her friend visiting her from Sonepat. After that, her phone had gone switched off. We assumed that she might have gone somewhere for work purposes,” the complainant added.

Investigating officer Devender Kumar said they have registered a case of murder against the victim’s friend who had come from Sonepat and launched a manhunt to nab him. It appears that she was strangled to death, he said, adding that her body was handed over to her family members after autopsy.

top news
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In