World Rankings: 10 PGIMER doctors rank among top scientists

A subject-wise analysis was conducted by a team of scientists at Stanford University, USA, led by Dr John PA Ioannidis; the database has been published in PLOS Biology

chandigarh Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 19:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
The scientists at Stanford University have created a database of around 1,00,000 top scientists of the world. (Representative Image )
         

Ten Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) doctors, five serving and five retired, have been featured in World Rankings of ‘top 2% scientists in India’, the medical institution announced on Monday.

The rankings include Dr Arunaloke Chakrabarti (microbiology), Dr Ritesh Agarwal (respiratory systems), Dr Pranab Dey (pathology), Dr KS Chugh (urology and nephrology, retired), Dr Amod Gupta (ophthalmology and optometry, retired), Dr RK Dhiman (gastroenterology and hepatology), Dr Sunit Singhi and Dr Pratibha Singhi (paediatrics, retired), Dr AJ Kanwar (dermatology and venereal diseases, retired) and Dr Ravinder Khaiwal (environmental Sciences).

PGMIER director Jagat Ram said, “This is a momentous occasion as 10 of our scientists have brought laurels to the institute by being recognised in the top World Rankings. Their unwavering commitment and incessant hard work has paid rich dividends and we are proud of their achievement.”

A subject-wise analysis was conducted by a team of scientists at Stanford University, USA, led by Dr John PA Ioannidis. The database has been published in PLOS Biology.

The scientists at Stanford University have created a database of around 1,00,000 top scientists of the world on the basis of standardised citation indicators such as information on citations, H-index, co-authorship and a composite indicator.

