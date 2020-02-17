Writing names of institutions in Punjabi will be made mandatory soon: Tript Bajwa

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 19:47 IST

The state government has decided to make it mandatory to put the name of any government or private institution in Punjabi and notifications related to this will be issued shortly, said Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, minister of higher education, on Monday. He made the remark while inaugurating one-day international conference on ‘Punjabi Language, Literature and Culture: Modern Challenges and Possibilities’ at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) here. The conference was part of ongoing one-week ‘Maa Boli’ celebration at the university. The conference was jointly organised by Punjab government and GNDU.

On the occasion, eminent personalities of Punjabi literature were honoured for their contribution in their respective fields.

Bajwa said that the objective of this one week celebration was to create awareness about the language and to feel proud about Punjabi language and literature. He said the institutions will be soon asked to mandatorily right names of the institution in Punjabi so that the language could be promoted.