e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Writing names of institutions in Punjabi will be made mandatory soon: Tript Bajwa

Writing names of institutions in Punjabi will be made mandatory soon: Tript Bajwa

chandigarh Updated: Feb 17, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The state government has decided to make it mandatory to put the name of any government or private institution in Punjabi and notifications related to this will be issued shortly, said Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, minister of higher education, on Monday. He made the remark while inaugurating one-day international conference on ‘Punjabi Language, Literature and Culture: Modern Challenges and Possibilities’ at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) here. The conference was part of ongoing one-week ‘Maa Boli’ celebration at the university. The conference was jointly organised by Punjab government and GNDU.

On the occasion, eminent personalities of Punjabi literature were honoured for their contribution in their respective fields.

Bajwa said that the objective of this one week celebration was to create awareness about the language and to feel proud about Punjabi language and literature. He said the institutions will be soon asked to mandatorily right names of the institution in Punjabi so that the language could be promoted.

tags
top news
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Prashant Kishor, sacked from JDU, hints about his future plans in Bihar
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
In SC verdict, 11 occasions army’s women officers distinguished themselves
In SC verdict, 11 occasions army’s women officers distinguished themselves
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Vodafone Idea to pay 35 billion rupees in telecom dues this week
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
Hang Delhi 2012 gang-rape convicts at 6 am on March 3, Delhi court orders
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
How Sonia Gandhi stopped Dr Singh from resigning | On The Record
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News