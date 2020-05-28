e-paper
Yamunanagar : 40-year-old woman dies in clash between two groups

Yamunanagar : 40-year-old woman dies in clash between two groups

As per the reports, two women had gone to a nearby animal enclosure when some local men, who were already present there, allegedly harassed them and tore their clothes

chandigarh Updated: May 28, 2020 01:46 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old woman died of head injuries sustained during a clash that broke out between two families over an incident of eve-teasing in Jaidhar village of Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli block on Tuesday night.

As per the reports, two women had gone to a nearby animal enclosure when some local men, who were already present there, allegedly harassed them and tore their clothes.

One of the women, who is also the complainant in the case, said, “The accused grabbed my sister-in-law and started tearing her clothes. They also did the same with me. We informed our family and many people gathered. Some people started pelting stones at us and a stone hit our neighbour Sunita. She was taken to the civil hospital in Jagadhri, where she succumbed to her injuries.”

Station in-charge Prithvi Singh said, “A case was registered under sections 148, 149, 302, 323, 354 (D) and 452 of the IPC against 12 accused, of whom Mewa Ram and Budh Ram have been arrested on Wednesday. Autopsy of Sunita was also conducted that revealed a head injury as the cause of death. We are probing the case further.”

