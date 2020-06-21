e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Yoga a tool to maintain self-discipline, mental hygiene: PGIMER director

Yoga a tool to maintain self-discipline, mental hygiene: PGIMER director

Over 100 volunteers, including doctors, nursing officers, healthcare workers and their families, took part in a virtual yoga session to celebrate the International Yoga Day

chandigarh Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
PGIMER conducted an online yoga session to mark International Yoga Day celebrations.
PGIMER conducted an online yoga session to mark International Yoga Day celebrations.(HT Photo)
         

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) organised a virtual yoga session to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on Sunday.

Over 100 volunteers, including doctors, nursing officers, healthcare workers and their families, took part in the session.

Most of them practised asanas at their residences, while others performed yoga on the hospital campus.

Inaugurating the virtual session, PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram, citing the first shloka of Patanjali, described yoga as a tool to maintain self-discipline, mental hygiene and to engage in self-discovery.

He also highlighted the importance of yoga in prevention of non-communicable diseases and promotion of health.

“By inclusion of yoga in the lifestyle of technologists, nurses, physicians, faculty, and students, the healthcare delivery can be revitalised and scientific validation of disease-specific yoga protocols can be usefully exploited for risk reduction of untreatable disorders, based on sound scientific evidence,” he said.

Talking about participants who had recently recovered from Covid-19, Dr Ram said, “It sends a very positive message that you can not only beat Covid-19 but also lead a normal and healthy life afterwards.”

Piru Mulla, one of the Covid-19 recovered participants, said, “I felt so rejuvenated and alive after the session. Now, I would like to make it a part of my daily routine.”

PU CONDUCTS WEB LECTURES

The Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies(ICSVS), Panjab University(PU), conducted two web lectures on the occasion.

VR Sinha, dean, research, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said, “Yoga unites body, mind, and soul.”

Renu Thakur, coordinator, ICSVS said, “Yoga is a panacea for our physical and mental well-being. It liberates us and elevates our souls.”

