e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / You’ll sell your soul if it serves your purpose: Punjab CM hits back at Kejriwal

You’ll sell your soul if it serves your purpose: Punjab CM hits back at Kejriwal

Amarinder Singh says AAP leader is making desperate attempts to hide his government’s failure to protect famers’ interests

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 01:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday hit out at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for making “desperate attempts” to hide his government’s failure to protect famers’ interests, adding that it will not save him and his Aam Aadmi Party from their wrath in the next Punjab assembly elections.

“Just as every Punjabi knows that I am not one to be cowed down by any amount of false enforcement directorate (ED) or other cases, they also know that you (Kejriwal) will sell your soul if it serves your purpose,” he said, reacting to the AAP leader’s Twitter post that alleged Amarinder struck a deal with the Centre to get his son’s ED case forgiven.

Daring Kejriwal to cite an instance when he (Amarinder) backed off under pressure of ED or any other agency, the Punjab CM pointed out that from the Operation Bluestar to SYL and now farm laws issue, he had always done the right thing for his people.

Asserting that the whole world had seen how Kejriwal had sold off farmers’ interests by notifying one of the farm laws in the national capital at a time when farmers were preparing to march to Delhi, Amarinder said the Delhi chief minister had exposed his own “setting” with the central government/

Taking a dig at Kejriwal’s anger over the conspiracy of certain vested interests to undermine the farmers’ agitation by linking it with anti-nationalism, the Punjab CM said farmers needed no endorsement of their genuineness from the man who had hobnobbed with Khalistanis in the run up to the 2017 state polls.

Meanwhile, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) leaders Manish Tiwari, Ravneet Bittu and Jasbir Singh Dimpa also lambasted Kejriwal and his party for trying to mislead people with their “fake propaganda” and using old pictures of Amarinder Singh with Ambanis, and spreading lies and unsubstantiated accusations against the Congress.

top news
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
New Covid strain found in London that spreads rapidly; restrictions ordered
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
A weapon to ‘win the war’: US hospitals get initial Covid-19 shots
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
Health ministry approves data management policy to digitise healthcare ecosystem
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
On day 19, farmers observe hunger strike: All you need to know
New UK law set to fine social media firms up to £18mn for illegal content
New UK law set to fine social media firms up to £18mn for illegal content
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
Covid update: USA starts vaccination; London scare; Sputnik V new trial report
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In