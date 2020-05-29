e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Youth arrested with 50gm heroin in Chandigarh

Youth arrested with 50gm heroin in Chandigarh

Is also facing a case of snatching

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 03:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 22-year-old man for carrying 50gm heroin on Wednesday.

The accused, Vishal, resident of Sector 25-D, was walking towards Shiv Mandir in Ram Darbar when he sped up his gait on spotting a police team. The cops stopped him and searched his bag where they found the heroin. Police said Vishal was facing another case of snatching registered at the Sector 39 police station.

A Class 8 passout, he is currently unemployed. A case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station. The accused was presented in a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

top news
Trump signs order targeting social media giants’ legal protections
Trump signs order targeting social media giants’ legal protections
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid update: Flight passengers infected; China’s plan; Karnataka blockade
Covid update: Flight passengers infected; China’s plan; Karnataka blockade
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In