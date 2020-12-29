Youth Cong elections: Councillor accuses sarpanch of resorting to violence in Nabha

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:23 IST

Congress councillor Yashpreet Singh Bhandowal has accused Thuhi village sarpanch Inderjit Singh Cheeku of resorting to violence at Rotary Club in Nabha, when Youth Congress re-election was underway on Sunday.

As per information, former block president of the Youth Congress, Cheeku, had called for a gathering of his supporters at Rotary Club while the votes were being recorded online. Bhandowal has alleged that Cheeku accused him of conspiring for cancellation of the latter’s candidature and attacked him ‘unexpectedly’.

Bhandowal had accused Cheeku of attacking the election observer on December 6 and said that he was barred from contesting. He added that polling was cancelled that day.

The elections that were earlier scheduled for December 6 got cancelled in Nabha after complaints against Inderjit, who was contesting for the post of block president. Following this, the polling was rescheduled for Sunday.

“He thought I was involved in the cancellation of his candidature and got into a quarrel with me,” said Bhandowal, adding, “I was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. My friend Gurvinder Singh came forward to save me and got injured.”

Cheeku refuted the allegations. He said that he had no animosity with Bhandowal and the fight occurred between Dilpreet and Bhandowal.

Cheeku said that a fight has ensued between Bhandowal and his opponent Dilpreet Singh, who were running for the post of district general secretary. Three Youth Congress workers are admitted at hospital and undergoing treatment.

Dilpreet and another Youth Congress worker Sukhwinder Singh are undergoing treatment. “I had called for a gathering at the rotary club. Bhandowal came there to create a ruckus,” said Cheeku.

Congress state general secretary Harvinder singh Khanora, who is uncle of Bhandowal, stood by him. Nabha SHO Gurpratap Singh said that police are recording statements of both parties and action will be taken as per law.