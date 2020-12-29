e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Youth Cong elections: Councillor accuses sarpanch of resorting to violence in Nabha

Youth Cong elections: Councillor accuses sarpanch of resorting to violence in Nabha

As per information, former block president of the Youth Congress, Cheeku, had called for a gathering of his supporters at Rotary Club while the votes were being recorded online. Bhandowal has alleged that Cheeku accused him of conspiring for cancellation of the latter’s candidature and attacked him ‘unexpectedly

chandigarh Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:23 IST
Mohit Singla
Mohit Singla
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Congress councillor Yashpreet Singh Bhandowal has accused Thuhi village sarpanch Inderjit Singh Cheeku of resorting to violence at Rotary Club in Nabha, when Youth Congress re-election was underway on Sunday.

As per information, former block president of the Youth Congress, Cheeku, had called for a gathering of his supporters at Rotary Club while the votes were being recorded online. Bhandowal has alleged that Cheeku accused him of conspiring for cancellation of the latter’s candidature and attacked him ‘unexpectedly’.

Bhandowal had accused Cheeku of attacking the election observer on December 6 and said that he was barred from contesting. He added that polling was cancelled that day.

The elections that were earlier scheduled for December 6 got cancelled in Nabha after complaints against Inderjit, who was contesting for the post of block president. Following this, the polling was rescheduled for Sunday.

“He thought I was involved in the cancellation of his candidature and got into a quarrel with me,” said Bhandowal, adding, “I was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. My friend Gurvinder Singh came forward to save me and got injured.”

Cheeku refuted the allegations. He said that he had no animosity with Bhandowal and the fight occurred between Dilpreet and Bhandowal.

Cheeku said that a fight has ensued between Bhandowal and his opponent Dilpreet Singh, who were running for the post of district general secretary. Three Youth Congress workers are admitted at hospital and undergoing treatment.

Dilpreet and another Youth Congress worker Sukhwinder Singh are undergoing treatment. “I had called for a gathering at the rotary club. Bhandowal came there to create a ruckus,” said Cheeku.

Congress state general secretary Harvinder singh Khanora, who is uncle of Bhandowal, stood by him. Nabha SHO Gurpratap Singh said that police are recording statements of both parties and action will be taken as per law.

tags
top news
In first cabinet decision, Hemant Soren govt drops Pathalgadi sedition cases
In first cabinet decision, Hemant Soren govt drops Pathalgadi sedition cases
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
Five detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli in Chennai
Five detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli in Chennai
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Kota: LS speaker visits hospital with over 70 newborns’ deaths in Dec 2019
Kota: LS speaker visits hospital with over 70 newborns’ deaths in Dec 2019
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News