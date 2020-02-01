e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Youth murdered in Patiala: Four days on, accused still at large

Youth murdered in Patiala: Four days on, accused still at large

chandigarh Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:25 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Four days after a youth was allegedly murdered, the accused are still at large. The district police and CIA Patiala are groping in dark. Despite carrying out multiple raids at different locations, police have failed to arrest any of the accused.

On January 29, Gurdeep Singh alias Deepak, of Gagarpur village, was shot at and two of his friends had received bullet injuries. The incident took place at Balbera village, just 3km from the inter-state border. The accused managed to flee towards Haryana after committing the crime. A case was registered against seven persons identified as Sukhchain Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Nirmal Singh, Kala, Mahavir, Rajpal and Ramni, all residents of Cheeka in Haryana, under Sections of 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajaypal Singh said that the crime was a result of old personal enmity between both the groups.

“The accused and the deceased belonged to Haryana and had track record of attacking each other. We have collected CCTV footages from nearby areas and are carrying out detailed inquiry on all aspects,” the DSP said.

He added that the district police are working in coordination with their Haryana counterparts as the accused are wanted in multiple criminal cases in the neighbouring state as well.

“Multiple teams have been formed to conduct raids at all possible hideouts of the accused,” he said.

