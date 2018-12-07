Chhattisgarh exit polls 2018: Will Ajit Jogi play kingmaker, or will Raman Singh retain his crown?

In a voting process that was split over two phases, Chhattisgarh cast its vote on November 12 and 20. Chhattisgarh was the only state among the five that went to the hustings to have a split election because of its Maoist problem.

The much awaited exit polls for the state will be released along with the other four states immediately after voting ends in the last two states - Telangana and Rajasthan. Exit polls have usualy got the results wrong.

Ever since the state was formed in the year 2000, only two people have served as its chief minister. The first one was Ajit Jogi, who served an incomplete term as chief minister and since then has been looking to make a comeback to the seat of power in the state. The second person to have held that seat has been BJP’s Raman Singh who has held the position for the last 15 years, or three terms, and is looking for a fourth term.

The elections in Chhattisgarh are being seen as a test for Jogi who had floated a regional party, the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress and has contested the elections in an alliance with the BSP.

Apart from Jogi, this election is of crucial significance for BSP supremo Mayawati as well. Though senior leaders within Jogi’s party say that a majority may be difficult to obtain, with BSP’s support, they may be able to play the kingmaker in case of a hung assembly.

While Jogi is hoping that the support of the Satnami community and the scheduled castes, spread over 58 of 72 seats in the plains of the state, will see him through, Raman Singh is banking on the development work that his government has done so far.

Chhattisgarh has a total of 90 seats on which the elections were held over the two phases.

The first phase of polling was held on November 12 in 18 Maoist-affected seats, where the turnout was about 76%.

In the second phase, out of 72 seats, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and nine for Scheduled Castes. A total 19,336 polling booths were set up, of which 444 were designated as sensitive.

The Congress believed there is a wave against the BJP while the ruling party is banking on its so-called development agenda.

