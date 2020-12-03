1,027 more people recover from Covid in Himachal

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:43 IST

Himachal Pradesh recorded 633 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday taking the state’s tally to 41,860; the death toll mounted to 667 as eleven more patients succumbed to the contagion; and the recoveries have reached 33,336 as a record 1,027 people were cured on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 175 were reported in Shimla, 80 in Mandi, 78 in Kangra, 59 in Solan, 47 in Kullu, 43 in Bilaspur, 41 in Kinnaur, 38 in Chamba, 34 in Hamirpur, 19 in Sirmaur, 13 in Una and six in Lahaul-Spiti.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 7,631 cases and is followed by Mandi where 6,777 people have tested positive till date. Kangra has 5,470 cases, Solan 5,119, Kullu 3,725, Sirmaur 2,660, Una 2,169, Bilaspur 2,151, Hamirpur 2,137, Chamba 2,038, Lahaul-Spiti 1,093, and Kinnaur 890.

A total of 5.43 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.

BJP legislator, family test positive

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Bhattiyat assembly segment Bikram Singh Jaryal, his wife, son and nephew have been tested positive for the virus.

The MLA has urged people who came in their contact in the past few days to get tested for Covid-19. The legislator and his family are in home isolated as per protocol.