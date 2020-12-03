e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 1,027 more people recover from Covid in Himachal

1,027 more people recover from Covid in Himachal

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 7,631 cases.

cities Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Health staff collect swab samples from a Himachal resident.
Health staff collect swab samples from a Himachal resident.(File photo)
         

Himachal Pradesh recorded 633 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday taking the state’s tally to 41,860; the death toll mounted to 667 as eleven more patients succumbed to the contagion; and the recoveries have reached 33,336 as a record 1,027 people were cured on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 175 were reported in Shimla, 80 in Mandi, 78 in Kangra, 59 in Solan, 47 in Kullu, 43 in Bilaspur, 41 in Kinnaur, 38 in Chamba, 34 in Hamirpur, 19 in Sirmaur, 13 in Una and six in Lahaul-Spiti.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 7,631 cases and is followed by Mandi where 6,777 people have tested positive till date. Kangra has 5,470 cases, Solan 5,119, Kullu 3,725, Sirmaur 2,660, Una 2,169, Bilaspur 2,151, Hamirpur 2,137, Chamba 2,038, Lahaul-Spiti 1,093, and Kinnaur 890.

A total of 5.43 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.

BJP legislator, family test positive

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Bhattiyat assembly segment Bikram Singh Jaryal, his wife, son and nephew have been tested positive for the virus.

The MLA has urged people who came in their contact in the past few days to get tested for Covid-19. The legislator and his family are in home isolated as per protocol.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In